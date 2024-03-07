Jabalpur, March 7: In a horrific incident, a seven-year-old girl was raped, axed and strangled to death in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The accused, identified as 19-year-old Sonu Pandram, a resident of Dhanakheda and a relative of the victim, has been arrested.

According to TOI, the incident occurred in the Junnardev police station area. According to the police, the accused killed the girl when she resisted his advances. After committing the crime, Pandram hid her body in a pile of wood near the house and later buried it at a crematorium at night. Puducherry Shocker: Body of School Girl Who Went Missing Found in Drain, Police Suspect Rape and Murder; BJP Leader Khushbu Sundar Expresses Shock.

The victim’s family filed a missing complaint at the police station when they couldn’t find the girl. Throughout the night, the family and the police searched for the missing girl while Pandram remained in hiding. The family grew suspicious of him, leading the police to closely monitor his movements. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father of Rape Victim Ends His Life After Daughter Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Pressure From Accused's Kin.

Under interrogation, Pandram initially denied any involvement but later confessed to the crime and led the police to the location where the girl’s body was buried. The victim’s body was exhumed and sent to the district hospital for an autopsy.

Pandram has been charged under various sections for rape and murder. Reports suggest that he was not contributing to household work, prompting the family to send him away. He had previously worked as a laborer in Tamil Nadu but had recently left his job and returned home.

