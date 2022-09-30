Ujjain, September 30: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman and her live-in partner sold off her three minor daughters - aged 16, 14 and 12 - in Ujjain. The woman, her partner and the three men who bought the girls have also been booked. All five are absconding.

The shocking incident came to light after the girls escaped from captivity and took refuge with their maternal grandfather, who informed police, reported TOI.

Police said that the couple met in Rewa and began living together after which he moved her and three children to Tipukhedi in Ujjain. Mahidpur subdivisional police officer RK Rai said that The woman and her live-in partner sold two minor girls to residents of Rajasthan for Rs 4 lakh each around eight months ago. They sold the youngest for Rs 1.75 lakh to another person and got them married there. Nagpur Shocker: Minor Girl Lured by 3 Women Into Selling Virginity To Help Treat Mother’s Cancer

The horrific deal came to light after the girls managed to escape a few days ago and met their grandfather and narrated their ordeal to him. He took the girls to police and lodged a complaint, said Rai.

The police have booked the live-in partners and buyers under IPC section 370 (human trafficking), 376 (gangrape) and Pocso Act. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Forced By Mother, Stepfather to Sell Her Oocytes in Erode; 4 Arrested

In a similar incident, police officials in Tamil Nadu's Erode detained four people and slapped the Goondas Act against them for forcing a minor girl to sell her oocytes to private hospitals. The four, including the girl's mother and stepfather, were detained. The police also found that the minor was sexually abused several times in the past five years.

