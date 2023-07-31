Bhopal, July 31: Over a dozen people were reported injured in a stampede at a centuries old Shiva temple in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. As per the report, a large number of devotees were present at the temple when the stampede occurred as an electric wire fell on some of them. Oil Loot in Madhya Pradesh Video: Container Carrying Mustard Oil Overturns in Bhind, Locals Rush With Bottles and Buckets To Steal.

As of now, officials have not confirmed any casualty. The injured persons, including women and children, were rushed to nearby hospitals. Some of them who were critical were referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in Rewa, around 50 km from the spot. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Satna, Accused Arrested; Second Case in District in Four Days.

Rewa SP Vivek Singh and Collector Pratibha Pal have rushed to the spot. The centuries old Shiva temple is located in Dev Talab, where around 3000-4000 devotees visit every day.

