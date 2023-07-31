In the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, chaos ensued as a container filled with mustard oil overturned, leading to looting by the locals. Despite police efforts to dissuade the crowd, people disregarded the authorities and rushed to the scene with bottles and buckets to steal the spilt mustard oil. A video capturing the incident shows the fervent act of looting taking place at the scene. Madhya Pradesh: Theft at Congress Leader KK Mishra’s Bhopal Residence; Cash, Important Documents Stolen.

Mustard Oil Loot in Madhya Pradesh

