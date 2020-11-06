Chennai, November 6: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court granted bail to a man accused of impregnating a minor after promising to marry her. The bail order was issued by the bench after directing the accused to file a bond of Rs 10,000, and submitting their marriage registration certificate before October 30, 2021 -- by when the girl would attain 18 years of age.

The case is of Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, where a man was arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody in September for impregnating a 17-year-old girl. The police had registered a penal offence under Sections 5(l), 5(n), 5(j) (ii) and 6 of POCSO Act. Self-Styled Spiritual Guru in Vadodara Booked for Allegedly Raping Minor Repeatedly for Years.

During the course of trial, reports said, the girl disclosed before the officials that she was in love with the accused. He impregnated her after promising to get married as soon as she turns 18.

The accused, in the statements submitted before the court through his counsel, reiterated the promise that he would marry the girl after she reaches the eligible age.

The marriage, which is the condition of his bail, would only be approved after a joint affidavit is filed before the magistrate by the girl and her parents noting their consent, the HC order said.

The order in this case was passed on October 29 by a HC bench headed by Justice GK Ilanthirayan, Live Law reported. The Magistrate/Trial Court can initiate action under the POCSO Act against the accused and his bail could be subject to cancellation if any of the above conditions are violated, the order reportedly said.

