Mahakumbh Nagar, January 25: Two cars caught fire in Sector 2 of the Maha Kumbh fair area on Saturday morning, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer (Maha Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said a car entering the fair area from Varanasi caught fire due to a short circuit, Another car adjacent to it also caught fire. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Kinnar Akhara Camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Sector 16, Doused.

Maha Kumbh Car Fire

VIDEO | Fire broke out in two cars that were parked on the main road leading to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Drone visuals from Prayagraj. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1SUWQg2VNo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 25, 2025

Fire department personnel responded promptly, safely rescuing the occupants from the cars. No injuries were reported in the incident, he added. On January 19, around 18 camps were reduced to ashes when straw in one of the camps caught fire in Sector 19. However, the fire brigade personnel managed to control the fire and there was no loss of life.