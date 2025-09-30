Maha Navami 2025 will be marked on October 1. This is considered to be one of the most important days of Durga Puja celebration, which is dedicated to Goddess Mahisasuramardini. The celebration of Pujo follows the journey of Goddess Durga’s battle against the evil demon Mahishasura and his ultimate end. Maha Navami is the day that Goddess Durga takes the form of Mahisasuramardini and finally slays the evil demon. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Navami 2025, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Maha Navami and its significance.

When Is Maha Navami 2025?

Maha Navami 2025 will be celebrated on October 1. The Navami tithi to mark this auspicious day begins at 06:06 PM on Sep 30, 2025 and will go on till 07:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025. The celebration of Maha Navami is believed to be an integral part of the Pujo celebration, and people often observe a stringent Maha Navami fast on this day as well. Durga Puja 2025 Dates: Complete Pujo Calendar With Dates of Bilva Nimantran, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami To Celebrate Durgotsav Festival.

Significance of Maha Navami 2025

Maha Navami is the second last day of the Pujo celebration that is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. The commemoration of Maha Navami is dedicated to Goddess Mahisasuramardini, who is believed to have slain the evil demon Mahishasura. On the occasion of Maha Navami, people often observe a stringent Maha Navami fast, seek the blessings of Goddess Durga and celebrate the victory of good over evil.

It is believed that Goddess Durga finally slayed the evil demon Mahishasura. Another important observance during Navami tithi is the Durga balidan, which is done during Sandhi Puja time, which is marked in the last 24 minutes of Ashtami tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami tithi. The Maha Navami fast is observed throughout the day and is broken on the following day at Prana time. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami: Know Key Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Durgotsava.

The commemoration is sure to be filled with great fervour and enthusiasm as people indulge in the grandiose celebration of Goddess Durga’s victory. The festivities also lead into the commemoration of Sindoor Khela - which celebrates Goddess Mahisasuramardini’s victory.

