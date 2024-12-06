On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024, political leaders across the country paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution on December 6. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep gratitude for Ambedkar's unwavering commitment to social justice and democratic values. "It is essential to protect and uphold his ideals," Kharge said, highlighting Ambedkar's monumental contributions. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered tributes, calling Ambedkar the "great jewel of Mother India" and praising his lifelong dedication to public welfare. Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Azad Samaj Party President Chandra Shekhar Aazad were also among those who paid respects to the visionary leader. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 Date and Significance: All You Need to Know About the Day That Marks the Death Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Dr Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the ardent champion of the Constitution and social justice. Babasaheb devoted his entire life to championing the democratic values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. It is a… pic.twitter.com/YbpBDAPWEA — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 6, 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Honors Dr Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

संविधान शिल्पी, सामाजिक न्याय के पुरोधा और वंचितों के प्रखर स्वर, 'भारत रत्न' बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! 'अंत्योदय' एवं लोक-कल्याण हेतु समर्पित बाबा साहब सच्चे अर्थों में मां भारती के महारत्न और लोकतंत्र की पाठशाला हैं। उनका… pic.twitter.com/6PNRBDxI8u — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 6, 2024

Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Remembers Dr Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Tributes to the visionary architect of our Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on his death anniversary. May his ideals and vision continue to inspire us to build a future rooted in equality, justice, and harmony.#DrBabasahebAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/eGDSu1J2zC — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 6, 2024

Chandra Shekhar Aazad Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)