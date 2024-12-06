Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, December 6, recognising his pivotal role as the architect of the Indian Constitution. In a tweet shared on X, Modi wrote, "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr Ambedkar’s tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision." PM Modi also shared a picture from his visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. The post concluded with a heartfelt "Jai Bhim!" Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Pay Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar’s tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate… pic.twitter.com/b6FkWCj8Uh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)