Wardha, Feb 3: Thirty-eight workers were injured, two of them critically, after coming in contact with hot air and coal particles from a furnace at the Uttam Galva Metallics steel plant near Wardha in Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said.

Wardha District CollectorVivek Bhimanwar told PTI that the injured workers were shifted to nearby hospitals, while those in critical condition were shifted to Nagpur for further treatment.

The workers sustained burn injuries after coming in contact with hot air and coal particles from a furnace, he said.

Uttam Metallics is located at Bhugaon village, around 10 km from Wardha town and is among the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.

The company is into the business of procuring hot rolled steel. In galvanized coils it specializes in making ultra thin sheets.

Earlier this month, Nithia Capital, a UK-based alternative investment manager and CarVal Investors, a global alternative investment manager, announced they have completed the acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited and Uttam Value Steel Limited for a total consideration of Rs 2,000 crore through Wardha Steel Holdings, Nithia Capital's Singapore-based joint venture holding company.