Maharashtra: 80 More Policemen Test Positive for COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Total Number Rises to 1,889

Police during lockdown (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 26: 80 more coronavirus cases have been reported among Maharashtra police personnel, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the force to 1,889.

"In the last 24 hours, 80 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 1,889 with the death toll at 20," the Maharashtra Police said in a statement. There are a total of 1,031 active cases while 838 personnel have recovered. Maharashtra: 87 Police Personnel of the State Found COVID-19 Positive in Last 24 Hours, Total Number of Affected Cops Reach to 1,758.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 52,667 reported cases and 1,695 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.