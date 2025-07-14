Mumbai, July 14: The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), along with the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), has called for a statewide Maharashtra Bandh and "No Alcohol" protest today, July 14. Over 20,000 bar and permit room owners across the state, including 8,000 in Mumbai and its suburbs, have joined the strike. The hospitality sector is protesting against the state government’s recent tax hikes on liquor. These include a 60% excise duty increase, a 15% rise in annual license fees, and a 10% VAT on liquor. MSPS Bill: Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill Passed in State Assembly, Opposition Stages Walk Out.

All bars and alcohol-serving establishments will remain shut for the day. This "No Alcohol" protest marks one of the largest unified actions by Maharashtra’s hospitality industry. Hoteliers say the new taxation policy is threatening the survival of thousands of small and mid-sized businesses. They warn of massive job losses, business closures, and a rise in illegal liquor trade if the taxes are not rolled back. Maharashtra Bandh on July 14: Bars and Permit Rooms To Remain Shut As Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association Calls for Strike Over Tax Hike, Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

The protest has received widespread support from associations in Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, and tourist hotspots like Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala. AHAR and HRAWI are urging the government to hold talks and create a more sustainable framework for the industry. According to reports, the state government introduced liquor tax hikes in Maharashtra primarily to address financial challenges and increase revenue. One key reason cited is to support the Ladki Bahin scheme, a social welfare initiative that requires additional funding.

