Maharashtra: Bride’s Family Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom’s Low CIBIL Score in Akola

﻿In an unusual twist, a groom from Murtizapur in Maharashtra's Akola was rejected by his prospective bride’s family due to his low CIBIL score.

News Team Latestly| Feb 08, 2025 12:29 PM IST
Maharashtra: Bride’s Family Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom’s Low CIBIL Score in Akola
A representational picture of wedding. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, February 8: In an unusual twist, a groom from Murtizapur in Maharashtra's Akola was rejected by his prospective bride’s family due to his low CIBIL score. The shock came just before finalising the wedding.  The groom’s credit history became a deciding factor when the bride’s uncle insisted on checking his CIBIL score during a final meeting between the two families.

According to the Times of India, the bride’s family was reportedly shocked to find that the groom had multiple loans from different banks, along with a low CIBIL score. A low score indicates a poor credit history, often reflecting irregular payments, defaults on loans, and financial instability. Delhi Shocker: Bride’s Father Calls Off Wedding After Groom Dances to Bollywood Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ With Friends in New Delhi.

Bride’s Family Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom’s Low CIBIL Score

The bride’s uncle expressed concerns that the groom, burdened with financial difficulties, would not be able to provide the necessary financial security for his niece. His concerns were shared by other family members, leading them to withdraw their approval of the marriage.

The CIBIL score, which ranges from 300 to 900, is a critical measure of an individual’s creditworthiness. A higher score signifies a strong financial standing, while a lower score indicates potential issues with managing debt and finances. It is often used by lenders to assess a person’s ability to repay loans. ‘Want Husband With Government Job’: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom’s Private Job in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad.

In Gujarat's Surat, a wedding ritual that was abruptly halted due to an alleged shortage of food at the venue reached its destiny at a police station after the bride approached the cops against the groom's family's decision to snap ties despite his willingness to marry her. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar, the couple, Rahul Pramod Mahto and Anjali Kumari - both of whom are from Bihar - were supposed to get married at Lakshmi Hall.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar, the couple, Rahul Pramod Mahto and Anjali Kumari - both of whom are from Bihar - were supposed to get married at Lakshmi Hall.

Akola CIBIL Score Maharashtra Wedding
