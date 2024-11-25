Lucknow, November 25: In an unexpected turn of events, a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad refused to proceed with her wedding after the jaimala (garland exchange) ceremony upon discovering that her groom did not hold the government job she had been led to believe he had. The bride was not convinced even when the groom showed a salary slip showing his monthly income of INR 1,20,000.

According to a report by Jagran, the wedding had been arranged by the bride’s family with a groom from Chhattisgarh's Balrampur. The intermediary, who had facilitated the match, assured the bride's family that the groom was a government engineer, owned six plots of land, and had substantial agricultural holdings, including 20 bighas of land. The groom’s family was said to live in rented accommodation in Kannauj. No Mutton, No Marriage: Bride Calls Off Wedding Over Groom’s ‘More Meat’ For Baraatis Demand in Odisha.

Bride Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom’s Private Job

However, during the jaimala ceremony, which took place late at night, the bride was informed that the groom worked in the private sector, not as a government engineer. This revelation led to her decision to halt the wedding, stating she would not marry someone employed in the private sector, as she had been assured otherwise.

Groom Misled Bride

Despite attempts by both families to persuade the bride to reconsider, she remained firm in her decision. The groom, eager to resolve the situation, offered to present his payslip to prove his financial stability. The groom’s salary of INR 1,20,000 per month was shown to the bride's family, but it did little to sway her stance. Bihar: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom's Friend Holds Her Hand Forcibly for Dance.

As tensions rose, local residents gathered and tried to mediate between the families. Ultimately, both parties agreed to settle the wedding expenses privately. After a financial agreement was reached, the groom’s family departed without the bride, and the wedding was called off. No formal complaint was filed with the police, and the situation ended with both families parting ways amicably after covering the wedding costs.

