Maharashtra Government Decides to Release 50 Per Cent Prisoners from Jails Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mumbai, May 12: A high-powered committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily release around 50 per cent prisoners to decongest jails across the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee, comprising Bombay High Court Justice A A Sayed, Additional Chief Secretary of state Home department Sanjay Chahande and Maharashtra Director General Prisons S N Pandey, was set up after the Supreme Court in March called for decongestion of prisons across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Haryana to Release Prisoners From Jails on Parole, Gives Extension in Service to Healthcare Staff.

The committee took a decision on Monday to release around 50 per cent of the prisoners from jails across the state on temporary bail or parole.

It has, however, not specified any time frame for the prison authorities to release these prisoners.

"This would substantially decongest the prisons and about 50 per cent of prisoners out of the prison population of 35,239 are now expected to be released, the committee said.

The committees decision comes after over 100 inmates and staff members of the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19. The committee said the prison authorities shall follow due process of law before releasing the prisoners.