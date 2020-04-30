Maharashtra Govt Directs Hospitals Not to Admit Asymptomatic Positive Patients Without Comorbidity, Asks Them to Shift to COVID Care Centres

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 30: The Maharashtra government on Thursday ordered the hospitals not to grant admission to asymptomatic positive patients without comorbidity amid the corornavirus spread. It asked the hospitals to shift all asymptomatic positive patients without comorbidity to appropriate COVID Care Centres immediately.

Stating that the decision has been taken to decongest hospitals, the state government said, "In order to decongest hospitals, all asymptomatic positive patients without comorbidity should be shifted to appropriate Covid Care Centres immediately. Hospitals should ensure that no admissions are granted to asymptomatic positive patients without comorbidity." MHA Directs States to Ensure Free Movement of Trucks Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Tells Them Not to Ask for Separate Passes From Drivers at Borders.

The state government added that patients in private hospitals shold be stamped and sent for home quarantine after proper check up. It said, "Similar patients in private hospitals should be stamped and sent away for home quarantine after proper counselling according to the Government of India guidelines."

It is to be known that Maharashtra tops the chart in coronavirus cases in India with 9915 positive cases and 432 deaths. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached to 33,610, out of which 1075 died.