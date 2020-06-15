Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Maharashtra Health Department to Use Facebook Tool to Steer Blood Donation Drive Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

News IANS| Jun 15, 2020 01:12 PM IST
A+
A-
Maharashtra Health Department to Use Facebook Tool to Steer Blood Donation Drive Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Blood-donation (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, June 15: As part of its efforts to overcome the shortage of blood during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra health department on Monday said it decided to make use of a Facebook tool to strengthen blood donation drive in the state.

In India, more than 45 million people have registered themselves as blood donors on Facebook, the social media giant said. India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

Maharashtra took the step to use social media to drive blood donation through the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) after blood stock in the state declined during the Covid-19 lockdown.

During the lockdown, blood donation camps were not organised on a large scale to avoid crowds and prevent corona infection.

"Now the lockdown in the state has been relaxed in some manner. Blood donation feature on Facebook will be used along with the blood donation camps, being organised by social organisations to meet blood requirements and to help the needy patients of other ailments as well as corona patients" Pradip Vyas, Principal Secretary of the state health department said in a statement.

He further informed that in this initiative, about 71 government blood banks across the state will be trained to use the blood donation feature on Facebook.

"We are committed to bringing people and communities together through our platform," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

"The global pandemic has been a strong reminder that it is more important than ever to sign up to be a blood donor on Facebook, stay up-to-date about local blood needs and learn about safe ways to donate blood."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
2020 Coronavirus Pandemic in India Blood Donation Containment Zones Coronavirus in India Coronavirus lockdown coronavirus lockdown in India Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak in India Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Scare COVID-19 Outbreak Facebook Facebook Tool Health Department Lockdown Maharashtra Maharashtra Health Department Unlock 1 Unlock 1 Guidelines
You might also like
Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hit 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hit 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
News

Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
Madhav Patankar Dies at 78: Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh and Other Political Leaders Express Grief Over Demise of Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-Law
Politics

Madhav Patankar Dies at 78: Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh and Other Political Leaders Express Grief Over Demise of Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-Law
#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Viral

#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Facebook Owned WhatsApp Will Soon Allow to Use 1 Account from 4 Devices at The Same Time
Technology

Facebook Owned WhatsApp Will Soon Allow to Use 1 Account from 4 Devices at The Same Time
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
News

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
News

Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement