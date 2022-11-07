Mumbai, November 7: A political storm erupted in Maharashtra on Monday as ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly used foul words against Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar.

While attacking the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for its ongoing shrill 'Khokha' (slang for Rs 1 crore), Sattar seemingly lost control over his speech and used certain disrespectful words against Sule. Video: NCP MP Supriya Sule Helps Clear Traffic Jam on Maharashtra Highway.

So the mysoginistic leaders continue their tirade against Supriya and by default all women, who stand up to their macho behaviour and expose their character and abilities. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/zIBWhVFsNu — sadanandsule (@sadanandsule) November 7, 2022

Sattar's utterances enraged NCP activists and scores of them rushed to the Minister's home in Mumbai, shouted slogans and pelted stones, and impromptu protests erupted in Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad, Pune and other places.

NCP Women's Wing leader Vidya Chavan demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must sack Sattar or seek his resignation within 24 hours failing which they would block his entry to Mantralaya. NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase went to lodge a complaint against Sattar at MRA Marg Police. Maharashtra Minister Tanaji Sawant Draws Criticism for Maratha Quota ‘Itch’ Statement, Apologises.

In other parts of the state, NCP workers blackened or stoned pictures of Sattar, beat up his portraits with shoes, burnt his effigies, and demanded his dismissal from the ministry.

Senior NCP leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad said Sattar is a follower of Islam which propounds respect for women and others asked that by using such derogatory language, the arrogant minister even deserved to be called a Muslim.

As the political heat turned up, Sattar went on the defensive and denied that he made any such utterances against Sule while claiming that he was only replying to those defaming the BSS with the '50 Khokha' allegations.

"However, if any woman feels that I have offended them in any manner, I hereby withdraw my words and also apologisea I am sorry," Sattar airily told media persons.

Shiv Sena-UBT leaders like Aditya Thackeray, Sushma Andhare, Kishore Tiwari and Congress' leaders also slammed the BSS for Sattar's disrespectful language and demanded stringent action against him.

They also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who regularly target women politicians in Maharashtra and other states, and Andhare asked why the BJP's women leaders are not keeping mum.

Chavan and other women leaders rejected the apology and said they would not settle for anything less than Sattar's dismissal from the state cabinet.

Sattar retorted that though he said nothing objectionable, attempts were being made to defame and target him, and he would not be scared by demands for his sacking/resignation.

