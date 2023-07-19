Thane, July 19: Maharashtra PWD minister Dada Bhuse has directed officials to immediately fill potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway section to avoid traffic snarls and accidents. He also said wardens should be appointed to help the police and called for coordination among various agencies. Maharashtra Road Accident Video: Container Rams Into Jeep on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, 4 Passengers Dead; Terrifying Collision Caught on CCTV Camera.

Notably, at least six persons were killed and as many injured in a collision between a container truck and an SUV on the highway on Tuesday. Bhuse, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), inspected the ongoing work on the Vadpe-Thane section of the highway on Tuesday and suggested various measures to avoid traffic jams, as per an official release. NASHIK HIGHWAY ACCIDENT.

The minister took stock of the eight-layer concreting work of the Vadape-Thane asphalt road. He said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDA) should provide traffic wardens to help the police. "Potholes on roads should be filled immediately. If a vehicle is stuck on the road it should be removed immediately to avoid traffic jams," the minister added.