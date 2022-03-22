Navi Mumbai, March 22: In a shocking incident, a Nashik-based supplier who supplies vegetables to Navi Mumbai's APMC market was allegedly robbed at knife-point by unidentified men on a highway near Bhiwandi.

Police officials said that the victim identified as Sunil Shewale (32), who hails from Malegaon used to collect vegetables from farmers and supply to the APMC market in Navi Mumbai. World Water Day 2022: Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To 'Drink and Drive' To Stay Hydrated.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident took place on Sunday morning when Shewale was returning to his pickup van after collecting cash from the traders.

Unidentified persons on a scooter chased Shewale near the Mankoli Naka bridge on Mumbai-Nashik highway and robbed him of Rs 6.5 lakh, an official said.

MM Ballal, senior police inspector of Narpoli police station said, "We doubt someone might have followed him from APMC market as he was carrying cash to deliver to farmers from Nashik." He further added, "We have formed two teams and very soon we will be able to crack the case."

