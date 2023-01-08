Mumbai, January 8: The Thane police recently arrested two men for allegedly killing a woman and dumping her body. The two accused were arrested on Saturday evening from Bhiwandi. Police officials said that the accused killed a 22-year-old woman and later dumped her body at Kasara forest in Thane district.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light after the woman's body was found at Kasara forest with multiple stab injuries. Kasara police also found deceased woman's mobile phone at the crime scene. Mumbai Shocker: College Student Stabs Classmate With Sickle, Attacks His Leg With Iron Rod for Threatening His Girlfriend in Malad; Complaint Filed.

Following this, cops scanned CCTV footage of the area and of different places on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. After scanning several CCTV footage, the cops found the woman with two men on a motorcycle. Post this, the police unlocked the deceased's phone which helped them to identify the woman.

During investigation, cops learned that the woman was a resident of Avchitpada area in Bhiwandi. Acting on the lead, the Kasara police along with Bhiwandi police laid a trap and arrested the duo from their houses. The main accused has been identified as Rizwan. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

A police officer said that Rizwan was in a live-in-relationship with the victim since the past one year. In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was allegedly killed by four persons in Maharashtra's Thane district. As per reports, the incident took place as the main accused was annoyed over a woman breaking-up with him and developing friendship with the victim. Read the full story here.

