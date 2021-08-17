Mumbai, August 17: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra in the coming days, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In the wake of the current weather conditions, the IMD Mumbai has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the state. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai took to Twitter to inform about the warnings issued for Maharashtra. The IMD official said that the satellite observations this morning at 7 AM indicate very intense clouds over the east coast of Maharashtra, Central Maharashtra, including parts of Marathwada.

In another tweet, Hosalikar said, "IMD Mumbai has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Maharashtra for coming 3 days, especially for Marathwada region and it will be good for farmers in that region and around, who are waiting for a good spell of rains for their crops". Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Lash Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and MP This Week, Says IMD.

Here's the tweet by K S Hosalikar:

IMD Mumbai has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Maharashtra for coming 3 days, especially for Marathwada region and it will be good for farmers in that region and around, who are waiting for good spell of rains for their crops.@RMC_Mumbai https://t.co/FzesWQ8KBb — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 16, 2021

Satellite obs at 7 am indicating very intense clouds over east coast throughout. Central #Maharashtra, including parts of #Marathwada & madhya Mah sky is also covered with mod to intense clouds. Nowcast already issued. Its been raining night, is good news for farmers in Mah pic.twitter.com/gTETpA3NTh — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 17, 2021

In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that widespread rainfall activity was very likely over Maharashtra, except the Vidarbha region, during the next 2 days till August 19 with a reduction thereafter. "Isolated heavy falls very likely over these areas on August 17 and Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely on August 19, 2021", it added.

Giving details about the status of monsoon in other parts of India, the IMD said that subdued rainfall is very likely to continue over northwest India and Gujarat during the next 3 days. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Northeast India and West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 4 days. In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, heavy rainfall is expected on August 17.

