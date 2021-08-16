New Delhi, August 16: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh during the next five days, a latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 16 and 17, over Jharkhand on August 16 and 17, over Madhya Pradesh from August 17 to 19, over Chhattisgarh from August 16 to 19. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

The IMD said that heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha on till August 17, 2021. The weather agency informed that widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 4-5 days. The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 16, 2021. The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh extending upto upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.

Giving details about the progress of monsoon in parts of India, the IMD said that the subdued rainfall is very likely over the rest of parts of the country during the next 5 days. The weather agency said that a north-south trough runs from Jharkhand to the Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha coast across Odisha at lower tropospheric levels. It is likely to become less marked after 24 hours.

