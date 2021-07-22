Alibaug, Jul 22: A five-year-old girl and two others drowned in rivers, which swelled due to heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad district, flooding several towns, an official said on Thursday.

Kundalika and Savitri rivers crossed the danger mark, flooding several areas in Roha and Mahad respectively, while water from Ulhas river entered Karjat city in the morning hours, the official said.

According to district authorities, a 50-year-old man drowned in Savitri river in Mahad town, while a 40-year-old man and his daughter were swept away in Ulhas river in Karjat taluka.

Sanjay Narkhede was fished out from Savitri river and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, he said, adding that Ibrahim Maniyar and his daughter Zoya of Damad village drowned in Ulhas, and a search is underway for them.

The Raigad collector issued a warning to people living near rivers, creeks and along the coast, the official said, adding that 53 families were evacuated from their homes in Sidharthnagar and Pradnyanagar of Khopoli and shifted to a safe place, he said.

Similarly, residents of Jamruganga Boudhwadi and Bidhkurdha villages in Khalapur taluka were shifted to a Zilla Parishad school, he added.

Rains also caused a landslide at Warvanda village in Bhor-Mahad Road, and vehicular traffic on Varandha ghat was disrupted, the official said.

As per the data released by the Collector's office, Raigad had recorded 165 mm rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am. The highest rainfall of 331.40 mm was recorded at Matheran, while Murud recorded the lowest at 43 mm.

The rainfall recorded up to Thursday morning is 70.39 per cent of the average yearly rain in the district.