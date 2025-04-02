A viral video from Maharashtra’s Washim district has brought attention to the severe financial distress faced by farmers. In the footage, a farmer named Idole is seen walking into a busy market area carrying a sign that read, "Buy the organs of farmers." His sign listed the price of his kidneys at INR 75,000, his liver at INR 90,000, and his eyes at INR 25,000. His shocking protest quickly drew a crowd, with onlookers stopping to read his message. Unable to repay his INR 1 lakh debt, he even put a price on his wife’s and children’s organs, stating that his own body would not be enough to clear the dues. Speaking to reporters, Idole blamed the BJP-led government, accusing Devendra Fadnavis of breaking his promise of loan waivers. “Before elections, we were assured relief. Now, we’re left to fend for ourselves. How can we repay loans when we have nothing?” he said. Idole, who owns just two acres of land, had borrowed from Maharashtra Bank but struggled to pay it back due to poor crop returns. He submitted a plea to Chief Minister Fadnavis through the district collector, warning that suicide seemed like his only way out. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan Appeals to State Governments To Purchase Crops at MSP.

Debt-Ridden Farmer Protests by Offering His Organs

महाराष्ट्र के वाशिम जिले के किसान का दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो महाराष्ट्र के किसान आत्महत्या करने पर मजबूर बीजेपी देवेंद्र फडणवीस की सरकार महाराष्ट्र के किसानों से झूठे वादे करती है कर्ज माफी के आज किसान अपने शरीर के अंग बेचने को मजबूर है अपना कर्ज चुकता करने के लिए सरकार को शर्म… pic.twitter.com/HIxkJ5OUne — Lakshmi S Nair (@LakshmiIndiaInc) April 1, 2025

