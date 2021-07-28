Lucknow, July 28: A shocking incident has been reported from Bhaiya village of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where a man killed his infant daughter following a heated argument with his wife. As per reports, the accused, identified as Sushil Kumar Pal, had a tiff with his wife, who was at her parents' home, over call on Tuesday after which he went to her parents' residence, the brawl intensified and in a fit of rage he strangled his 21-day-old baby daughter to death. Following which Pal reportedly fled the spot, however he has been arrested by the police and a case has been filed in this regard. Hyderabad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Kid Thrashed to Death by Mother and Her Lover for Crying Continuously.

Saurabh Dixit, SP (Trans-Yamuna), told Times of India that the accused had exchanged heated arguments with his wife on the phone on Tuesday morning and reached his wife’s parents house to settle the score. The scene took an ugly turn when the father strangled his minor daughter to death and escaped. As per report, the couple has been married for six years and have a son together. The police is also reportedly checking if the man is “mentally stable or not." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband in Lucknow, Slits His Throat and Limbs With Blade Over Fight.

In a similar incident, a man allegedly killed his one-year-old son in Wakodi village of Nagpur district of Maharashtra in May this year. The accused reportedly had an argument with his wife following which he killed their infant son. As per a report by PTI, the man, identified as Bhajan Metab Kawreti, asked his wife for money to buy alcohol, however she refused following which he took the extreme step.

