Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, March 3: In a shocking tragedy ahead of the SSC exams, a love-torn minor boy was killed by his girlfriend's family after they caught them together at their home, an official said here on Friday.

The Vaijapur Police have arrested three persons of a single family for murdering the boy and dumping his body in a nearby field, said Investigating Officer Manoj Patil. Maharashtra Shocker: Caught At Girlfriend’s House, Teen Thrashed to Death in Vaijapur; Three Arrested.

The incident happened in Bhivgaon village on the night of February 25, when the boy from the neighbouring Borsar vilage had sneaked in to meet his girlfriend at her home. When the girl's family members learnt of this and their 'affair', they were furious and brutally hammered the boy, dragged him out of the house and then dumped him in an adjoining farmland.

It was only after around five days that the locals stumbled upon the victim's highly decomposing body and informed the Vaijapur Police which rushed a team to the spot, said Patil. After establishing his identity, the police learnt that he had gone to meet his girlfriend -- both aged 15 and classmates in Class 10 in a local school -- and confronted her family. Jharkhand Shocker: Teenager Killed in Dhanbad Days Ahead of Exam, Two Friends Arrested.

Following sustained interrogation, the family finally revealed the truth, and the girl, who was initially unwilling to cooperate also admitted that she was in a serious relationship with her deceased boyfriend.

"We have arrested the prime accused Madhavrao Jangle, 65, and his sons, Dadasaheb and Sunil on charges of murder. They are the grandfather, father and uncle of the girl," said Patil.

The accused father-sons were produced before the Magistrate Court which remanded them to police custody till March 6, and further investigations would now be conducted by a female officer from the police headquarters.

Incidentally, both the teen lovers were planning to write the SSC public exams which got underway across Maharashtra from March 2, but it is not clear if the girl will appear for the crucial examinations or not after her boyfriend's grisly death

