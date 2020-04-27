Maharashtra Total Coronavirus Cases Rise to 8,068, Death Toll Jumps to 324, Mortality Rate Stands at 4.24%

Coronavirus outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 27: The number of coronavirus cases in India has shot to 27,892 cases in India and Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in COVID-19 pandemic with a total of 8,068 cases. The Maharashtra Health Department has confirmed that the death toll in the state has jumped to 324 so far and the mortality rate, therefore, stands at 4.24 percent

In other news, the blood samples of four Mumbai residents who recovered from coronavirus have tested positive for antibodies. This makes their blood samples useful for the plasma therapy -- considered as one of the measures which could significantly slash the COVID-19 mortality rate. This is expected to strengthen the city's fight against coronavirus. Mumbai to Begin Plasma Therapy After Blood Samples of Four COVID-19 Survivors Test Positive For Antibodies.

Below are the numbers shared by Maharashtra Health Department:

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 27,892 on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total cases, 20,835 are active cases while 6184 patients have been cured and discharged across the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 has surged to 872 while one person has migrated, according to the Health Ministry's latest update on April 27.