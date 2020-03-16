Maharashtra Worst-Affected By Coronavirus; 4 More Test Positive of COVID-19 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Total Cases in State Rise to 37

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 16: After four more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on Monday, the total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 37. The number of infected patients was confirmed by the Health Ministry of Maharashtra. With the highest number of cases in the state, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state by the global pandemic in the country. Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Staff of Govt Hospital in Panvel Flee After Knowing Travel History of Patients to COVID-19 Affected Countries.

According to a tweet by ANI, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope along with Chief Secretary is holding a review meeting with district magistrates via video conferencing. In the wake of the spike in the number of confirmed cases, Mumbai Police has clamped prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons in the city till March 31. Coronavirus In Maharashtra: Mindspace Airoli to be Evacuated after One Employee Found COVID-19 Positive as Per Reports.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope along with Chief Secretary is holding a review meeting with district magistrates via video conferencing https://t.co/axGhftrp4Z — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

Maharashtra has gone into a shutdown mode with closure of all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centers, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till March 31 as a precaution. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

In India, two deaths have been reported so far- one from Karnataka and the other from Delhi. The first death was reported on March 12 after a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in Karnataka died of Coronavirus. According to the Central government statement, the old man visited Saudi Arabia on January 29 and returned to India a month later on February 29.

The second death was reported from Delhi, after a 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at a hospital. As per Health Ministry, the deceased had a history of contact with a positive case. Her son who had travelled to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 to February 22 and had returned to India on February 23 and was asymptomatic after he returned to the country.