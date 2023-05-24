Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Two persons including a 4-year-old were killed and three others were left injured after a tree fell on them due to the heavy storm in two separate incidents in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, officials said.

"Due to rain and a storm, a 200-year-old tree fell in the Jwalapur area and many people got buried under it. All four people have been rescued and sent to a govt hospital. A tourist from Sonipat died after a tree fell on him near Chamgadar Tapu," said Ajay Singh, SSP Haridwar

"The fire department and the police team reached the spot and somehow took out 3 people safely, but in the late-night rescue operation, a 4-year-old died while being taken to the hospital," police said.

In another incident, two people came into the grip of a falling tree in the Laljiwala area in which a devotee from Sonipat died.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

"5 people were brought here in two different incidents out of which people two died. One patient has been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. And two people are being treated in the district hospital here", said Dr Anas Zahid, Harmilap Mission Government Hospital, Haridwar.

The District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) reached the spot and took stock of the rescue operation. (ANI)

