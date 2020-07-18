Imphal, July 18: The Additional Director General of Police (Law And Order) of Manipur -- Arvind Kumar -- on Saturday allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter. Following this, he has been rushed to the hospital, where his treatment is underway.

According to the initial report, the ADGP took this step at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal. Though the reason behind this incident is yet to be known, doctors are trying to save the life of senior police officer. World War-II Era Unexploded Bomb, Ammunition Discovered in Manipur.

Here's the ANI alert:

Manipur: ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal. He has been taken to a hospital. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

This is a developing story, details will be updated soon.

