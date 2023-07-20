Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the horrific incident of sexual violence involving two tribal women in Manipur. Speaking to media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi assured that no guilty shall be spared and urged all Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order in their states. Describing the incident as "shameful", the Prime Minister said: "I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." A horrific video of two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in Manipur has gone viral on social, triggering widespread condemnation over ongoing violence in the state. Manipur Sexual Violence Video: Centre Orders Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms to Take Down Disturbing Clip on Tribal Women, Says Probe Underway.

PM Modi on Manipur Sexual Violence Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

