New Delhi, February 28: Ahead of class 10 and 12 board exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday advised the students to be happy about the examinations, saying "become a warrior not a worrier". "Most of the young friends will have exams. All of you remember - You have to become a warrior not a worrier, go gleefully for the examination and come back with a smile. You have to compete with yourself, not with anyone else," the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Modi also advised the students to get adequate sleep and be mindful of time management. Simultaneously, the Prime Minister suggested the students not to stop playing. "For those who play are the ones that blossom." He also suggested to do revision of subjects and adopt smart methods of memorisation to bring out their best. "You must be thinking how all this will be possible. We're going to do it together." Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘One of My Shortcomings Was Not Learning Tamil’.

The Prime Minister noted how he will again organise 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' discussion with them like every year. But before the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held in March, Modi said, "I request all of you exam warriors, parents and teachers to share your experiences, your tips."

"You can share on MyGov platform and Narendra Modi app. This time, along with the youth, parents and teachers are also invited to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. You will get all the information on MyGov - how to participate, how to win prizes, how to get an opportunity to discuss with me." So far, the Prime Minister mentioned, more than one lakh students, about 40,000 parents, and about 10,000 teachers have participated in the discussion.

"You too participate today itself. In the times of corona, I took out some time, added many new mantras in the exam warrior book; some for the parents as well. A lot of interesting activities related to these mantras are given on the Narendra Modi app which will help to ignite the exam warrior in you. Do try them. Best wishes to all my young friends for the upcoming exams."

The Prime Minister's message comes as the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled from May 4 to June 10. Speaking further in 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister advised that we should not lower our guard against Covid-19 and follow all rules to avoid spread of the pandemic.

"May all of you be healthy, be happy, stay steadfast on the path of duty and service and the country will continue to move ahead fast. Best wishes in advance to all of you for the festivals. There should not be any laxity in the rules regarding corona as well."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).