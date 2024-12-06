Bengaluru/Ballari, December 6: Another maternal death has been reported at the Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRC), bringing the total number of such fatalities in the past month to five. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday assured that an investigation would be conducted into the death that took place on December 5 night, while Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated he was willing to "resign" if it would help improve the situation.

According to information received, 23-year-old Kolmi Sumaiya was admitted to the hospital on November 11 and underwent a cesarean section. She later developed complications that led to renal failure, senior health department officials told PTI. "Following the C-section, complications arose, requiring her to be placed on dialysis. She passed away on Thursday," an official said. Karnataka Govt Asks DCGI to Probe Ringer Lactate Firm After Maternal Deaths.

The officer stated that there were seven complicated delivery cases, of which two patients were discharged, while five, including the recent case, lost their lives in the past month. He added that all the newborns in these cases were healthy. According to a note issued by the health department, on December 5, the patient experienced persistent hypotension, despite being on double inotropes and suffered cardiac arrest at 7.45 pm.

"Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was administered in three cycles, but despite all efforts, the patient succumbed at 8.10 pm," the note stated. According to the health department, between November 9 and 11, four maternal deaths were reported at the district hospital in Ballari. It was noted that the Ringer Lactate (RL) batches supplied by a West Bengal-based pharma company had been used.

Siddaramaiah assured that the matter would be investigated. "We will determine the cause of the death. Maternal deaths occur in many places," he told reporters in Bengaluru. When reminded that this was the fifth death, Siddaramaiah acknowledged he was aware of the situation. "I have conducted a meeting and suspended officials from the drugs control department. We will investigate this case, as well to determine whether medicines or any other reason caused it," he said. Substandard Ringer Lactate Solution Might Be Behind Maternal Deaths in Ballari: K'taka Govt.

On his part, Minister Rao told reporters in Bengaluru, "I am ready to resign if it can set things right. This is not about prestige or power; it is about people's lives. We have taken the maternal deaths in Ballari very seriously and implemented legal steps and measures to bring improvements." Rao further said he had no objection to an investigation into the matter.

"A probe must be conducted, and anyone found responsible should face action. We are committed to making all necessary efforts to improve the system. I even seek the opposition's support in this," he stated. Emphasising that the investigation should identify where the mistakes occurred and why they persisted, Rao expressed regret that such incidents have occurred in various parts of the country "without anyone being held accountable".

He highlighted that the health department had written to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) questioning why it was certifying drugs "rejected by Karnataka". "You approve drugs that we reject. What are we supposed to do next? We can't blacklist the company or reject their products outright because they might then approach the court claiming their product is safe. What should be the next step, and who is responsible for this?" Rao questioned, stressing the need for a "third-party review of drugs."

Rao added that a team of officers had inspected the West Bengal-based drug manufacturer Panschim Banga's facility and was directed to submit a report. "They have inspected because we need to prosecute the drug manufacturer. We are moving forward with legal action," he said. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, criticised the ruling Congress government over the maternal deaths at BMCRC.

"The Congress government boasts about giving Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of BPL families under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, but now women are saying they don't want Rs 2,000—they want justice," Ashoka said at a press conference. He added that the people of Karnataka demand justice, and as the Leader of the Opposition, he supports this demand.