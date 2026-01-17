New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): A special distribution programme under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was organised by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) on Friday at the Civic Centre, the MCD headquarters. During the programme, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Chaudhary and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, in the presence of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, distributed 251 free gas stoves and LPG cylinders to municipal corporation employees, a release said.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Jaibhagwan Yadav, Chairperson of the Standing Committee Satya Sharma, Chairman of the Environment Management Committee Sandeep Kapoor, Chairman of the Education Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Yogesh Verma, former Mayor Avtar Singh, Convener of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Rakesh Prajapati, along with other office bearers and hundreds of beneficiaries, were present.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Chaudhary said that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a significant initiative aimed at improving women's health and empowering them. He stated that the scheme reflects the work being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers, labourers and the poor.

Chaudhary said that earlier, especially during the monsoon season, women faced great difficulties while cooking food, but after the implementation of the Ujjwala Yojana, this problem has largely been resolved. The smoke from firewood and traditional stoves caused harm to both health and the environment, and this scheme has helped in reducing those adverse effects.

Virendra Sachdeva said that over the past twelve years, the country has witnessed extensive transformation. Understanding the hardships faced by women, Prime Minister Modi introduced schemes such as clean cooking fuel, ensuring that women today do not face difficulties in the kitchen. He added that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has made a significant contribution to the mission of a pollution-free Delhi.

Sachdeva further said that the development of a nation is possible only when it begins from the kitchen of the household.

He added that for decades, women from poor families were forced to cook on smoke-filled stoves, leading to serious health problems. Through the Ujjwala Yojana, Prime Minister Modi has provided clean fuel and freed women from this hardship.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, gas cylinders have been provided to 251 municipal corporation employees. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is continuously working to ensure that women in Delhi benefit from this scheme. (ANI)

