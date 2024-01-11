Srinagar, January 11: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti escaped unhurt on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Anantnag district. Official sources said that the vehicle in which Mehbooba Mufti was travelling met with an accident in the Sangam area of the district. “She escaped unhurt while the driver of the car sustained minor injury,” said officials. More details are awaited. Mehbooba Mufti Road Accident: PDP Chief Escapes Unhurt in Car Mishap in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (See Pic).

Mehbooba Mufti Escapes Unhurt in Car Accident

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag in J&K today. The former CM & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries: PDP Media Cell pic.twitter.com/k8R6VUTA3B — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

