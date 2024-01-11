Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP President, on Thursday, escaped unhurt when her car met with an accident in the Sangam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. Mehbooba Mufti and her security officers escaped unhurt without serious injuries, said PDP Media Cell. However, the car's driver suffered minor injuries, as per the local media. Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Alleges House Arrest Along With Other Party Leaders.

Mehbooba Mufti Road Accident

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag in J&K today. The former CM & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries: PDP Media Cell pic.twitter.com/k8R6VUTA3B — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

