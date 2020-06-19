Mermaid Down Star Alexandra Bokova Set to Star in Action Feature Film A Bullet for Breakfast

International actress and model Alexandra Bokova is set to star alongside Micah Fitzgerald, Leticia LaBelle, and Andrew James Jones in Nick Arena’s feature-length motion picture A Bullet for Breakfast. According to IMDb the action film is in the early stages of pre-production and is scheduled to shoot in the fall of 2020. We are excited to see the exotic beauty’s follow up performance after her breakout role as The Mermaid in Jeffrey Grellman’s indie fantasy/horror Mermaid Down. The movie had a worldwide 2019 theatrical release and is now available on Amazon and iTunes.

Surprisingly, the unique arthouse didn’t land in any major festivals prior to its release, probably due to the micro-budget of the production (a reported $85,000), but it definitely put the actress on the map. The 20-year old’s performance is truly striking and enchanting, rightfully placing her as an up and comer to watch for. Currently, Alexandra Bokova makes a cameo as Beth in Davi Snell’s recently released UK drama By Light of Desert Night available in the UK through Sky Store. Her role in the movie is short-lived (pun intended but no spoilers you’ll have to watch it) and she still manages to steal the show. Her performance earned her a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category by The Madrid International Film Festival 2020. It’s safe to say that we’ll be keeping our eyes glued to the up and coming starlet.