New Delhi, September 2: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for metro train operations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. According to the SOP, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel by metro trains and wearing a face mask will be mandatory. Under its Unlock 4 guidelines, the Centre has allowed resumption of metro train services in a phased manner from September 7. Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

Reading out important guidelines from the SOP, Hardeep Singh Puri said: "Adequate dwell time at stations will be provided to enable smooth boarding/deboarding while ensuring social distancing. Metro rail corporations may also resort to skipping of stations to ensure proper social distancing." According to the SOP, the frequency of trains will need to be regulated and stations in containment zones will remain closed. Delhi Metro New Guidelines: Tokens or Cash Transactions For Tickets Not Allowed, Face Masks And Smart Card Mandatory.

Entry and exit gates at containment zones will remain closed.

Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel after thermal screening.

Metro rails can skip stations to maintain social distancing.

Minimum luggage and no metallic items during travel.

In order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains will be done.

Wearing of face masks to be mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro rail corporations may make arrangements for the supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask.

Use of Aarogya Setu App will be encouraged.

Provision of sanitizers will be made at entry into the stations for use by passengers.

Sanitization of all areas having human interface viz. equipment, train, working area, lift, escalators, handrail, AFC gate, toilets etc. will be done at regular intervals.

Use of Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be encouraged.

Tokens and paper slips/ticket to be used with proper sanitization.

Adequate waiting time at stations to enable smooth boarding/deboarding ensuring social distancing.

Guidelines For Delhi Metro Services:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC said it won't accept tokens and cash transactions involving commuters once services resume from September 7. "Initially, we will open only one line and operating hours will be 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm," DMRC chief said. Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. From September 7, DMRC will resume metro train services on Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Gurugram Metro. In phase 2, on September 9, services will start on three more lines, - Blue Line and Pink Line. In phase 3, on September 10, services will resume on Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line.

