New Delhi, August 30: Under its Unlock 4 guidelines, the Centre has allowed resumption of metro train services in a phased manner from September 7. According to reports, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC won't accept tokens and cash transactions involving commuters once services resume from September 7. Besides, only smart cards will be allowed to use for travel and all commuters must wear face masks during the journey. Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

"All transactions for recharge of cards, etc will be through cashless mode, tokens will not be allowed for travel, only smart cards/QR code will be allowed, ticket vending machines will not accept cash," read the SOP, as reported by The Indian Express. Notably, very few entry gates in Delhi Metro are presently equipped to scan QR-codes. Hence, commuters will have to opt for other cashless modes of transactions.

Metro services in Delhi had been suspended since March 22 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it will allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), the MHA added. Following MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines, the DMRC said the SOP will be issued in a next few days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the move. "I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from September 7 in a phased manner," Kejriwal said. Earlier this month, the Chief Minister had said that Metro services should be resumed on an experimental basis.

