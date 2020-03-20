Mid-Day Meal to Continue Despite Schools Shut Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Announces Centre

Mid-Day meal at a primary school. (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, March 20: The Centre on Friday announced that it will continue providing mid-day meals even if the schools are shut down due to coronavirus outbreak, "to meet nutritional requirements of the eligible children".

"It is learnt that schools in many states and Union Territories have been closed as a precautionary measure to protect the students from Novel Covid-19 virus. Under such extraordinary circumstances, the Central government has decided to provide mid-day meals to meet the nutritional requirements of the eligible children under mid-day meal scheme in order to safeguard their immunity," a letter by the Ministry of Human Resource Development said. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and abroad.

It further adds that if the meal cannot be provided for logistical reasons, the state government shall pay "Food Security Allowance".

As of Friday, there are over 200 active cases of coronavirus in India and 4 deaths. The Centre has advised all states to shut schools to contain the spread of the virus.