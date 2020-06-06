Milad Ghasemi Unveils Genius Content Strategy to Get Millions of Instagram Views

Talented content creator and Instagram influencer, Milad Ghasemi, shatters social media with his genius content that received more than 3.9 million views

Milad Ghasemi has practically rewritten the history books when it comes to social media influencing, particularly on Instagram, creating amazing content that have garnered an average of more than 2 million views per post.

One of his videos where he once again took up a female character received more than 3.9 million views on Instagram. In what has become his signature style, Milad was wearing a scarf and other female wears as he pretended to be a woman in different characters and scenes.

Instagram remains one of the most popular social media platforms, attracting more than 1 billion users worldwide daily. The emergence of Instagram and its increasing popularity has led to the emergence of a new, thriving industry – social media influencing. One act that has constantly challenged the norm in online influencing, thanks to his spontaneous and funny content is Milad Ghasemi. Since he came into the scene, Milad has churned out several videos to entertain his millions of fans and followers worldwide while also aiming to impact their lives positively.

More than just a content creator and social media influencer, Milad is a feminine and gender equality advocate. His stand on feminism is obvious in every video he puts out, a feature that has seemingly made him more popular with the feminine folks and supporters of feminism.

Milad’s video that got more than 3.9 million views further reiterates his position on feminism as he compiles several scenes where he puts on different female characters to educate millions of people worldwide.

Not too many influencers or even content creators can match the talent and creativity of Milad and this is evident in the number of fans and followers he has gathered in a relatively short while.