Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools

Mumbai, June 14: Former parliamentarian and Congress leader Milind Deora on Sunday took to Twitter and shared his experience about how he coped up and overcame the suicidal thoughts throughout in his life. Deora, who was the former Mumbai Congress President, shared 5 key points what he referred to as ‘tools’ to cope with such suicidal and depressing thoughts. In his tweets, Deora mentioned that these tools helped him live with the blues through his teenage years and even when he Member of Parliament (MP).

Take A Look at the Five tools that Milind Deora suggests:

Reach out to your family, friends, colleagues, and even acquaintances. You are more loved than you know. Overcome the stigma of mental health and seeking counselling. Depression transcends age, gender, economic strata, or success. We are in a constant struggle with our inner demons. Never give in to them. Life is beautiful. Don't get caught up in the rat race. Choose music, food, travel, reading, your work, and loved ones. Do what makes you happy. Choose life. Most importantly, love yourself for you who are.

Deora’s tweet comes hours after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. People of the nation took to social media and reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death. Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind.

Here's the tweet by Milind Deora:

My own experience with suicidal thoughts, first as a teen & even as an MP, taught me to live with the blues. Sharing 5 effective coping tools... pic.twitter.com/yMiVfAgC9U — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) June 14, 2020

Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. The late Bollywood actor's last rites will be performed in Mumbai tomorrow. The well known actor was known for his portrayals in TV serials like 'Pavitra Rishta' and films 'Kai Po Chhe, 'Shuddh Desi Romance', the biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichore', among several others.

