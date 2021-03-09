Why do you need to know about Mindsync? Because it’s the only platform that brings together the best problem-solving minds. Mindsync is about pooling resources, reducing cost of development, and involving the use of AI in problem solving to a degree never seen before. This is the way forward, and you want to be a part of it!

Artificial Intelligence is bound to set off the next big technological revolution after the internet. However, the fact remains that the treasure trove of opportunities in Artificial Intelligence can only be unlocked by efficiently pooling together human resources. Mindsync makes it a reality through a decentralized community-driven platform.

So, what is Mindsync and what makes it the stand-out platform of the moment? Remember the old saying that ‘two heads are better than one’? Well, at Mindsync we take that to another level, and invite anyone who has expertise in using AI and Machine Learning technology to join us. Let’s talk about how a customer goes about getting what they want with Mindsync.

How it Works

A customer requests a solution for the problem that uses AI and Machine Learning. Our community of developers get to work on a solution. Once it’s ready we test it on the Mindsync platform. It can then be launched for use via Mindsync or it may be integrated into the customer’s own business solutions or their platform. The collected minds of the best people in the business are here to work on your solution! That’s got to be worth checking out further?

There is another route the customer can take to get their problems solved. As our community is constantly putting up ideas and developing solutions, we have a repository of ready-made solutions that have all been rated by our Mindsync experts. The customer can choose one of these to save time, and have it customized to their needs. Then we have the element of competitions.

What are Competitions in Mindsync?

The customer can launch a competition or challenge to develop a solution to their brief and specification. Each developer approaches the problem from their own angle using AI as they see best. The customer gets to see the results and choose the one that does the job best. The developer gets a reward for this, and the customer gets a bespoke AI solution that solves their problem.

Then there’s the Mindsync AIaaS option. This is ‘AI as a Service’ in which we at Mindsync allow the customer to access their AI solutions via our platform, without the need for computer power and storage beyond our network. The benefit of this is endless scalability for growing businesses and computing power above that available to the customer. It’s a cost-effective and versatile solution that is unique to our platform. You, too, can become part of this transformational ecosystem and yield from its growth. You have an exciting opportunity to participate in our token sale. Mindsync token will enable you to make investments on the platform, access AI solutions, and reward participants.

Invest in Mindsync

There is nothing else like Mindsync out there. This will be a unique opportunity for developers, customers and investors – the latter of which have a rare opportunity to get in on a platform that has its own distinct place in the market.

There’s a lot more to know about Mindsync beyond the brief glimpse we’ve given you here, so please check out the website and find answers to any questions you might have.