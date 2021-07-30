Ahmedabad, July 30: A 17-year-old girl died reportedly after the mobile phone on which she was talking exploded. The incident took place in Chhetasan village in Mehsana district of Gujarat on July 28. The deceased was identified as Shradhha Desai who was studying in class 12. The police came to know about the incident through media reports. By the time they reached the village, the girl's family had cremated her body. Uttar Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Phone Battery Explodes on His Face in Matwar Village.

Desai was talking over the mobile phone while it was being charged. "The mobile battery was draining and she plugged it in for charging. At the same time she was over the phone which exploded. She fell unconscious before we could know exactly what happened," the girl's father Shambhu was quoted by TOI as saying. A video recorded after the incident showed the damage allegedly caused by the blast in mobile phone. Tamil Nadu Woman, Her Twin Sons Die in Fire Allegedly After Mobile Phone Kept On Charging, Explodes.

Desai was on the upper floor of the house when the mobile phone exploded. The explosion turned the door of the room black. Dried grass stored in the room also caught fire following the explosion. Initial probe conducted by the police revealed that Desai was talking with her relative over the phone when the incident took place. Her family told cops that the mobile battery could have exploded.

"We came to know about the incident after reports appeared in media. When we reached the village the body was already cremated. The family is busy in completing the final rites. We will question the family members to find out exactly what happened," a police officer said.

