Punjab, September 24: A multi-storey building collapsed in Dera Bassi of Mohali district on Thursday and at least two people have died in the tragedy. A rescue operation is underway by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to pull people trapped under the debris. There are reports that more people are still trapped. More details are awaited on this.

The incident has occurred just on the back of the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra in which 41 people died. As the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, the casualties increased. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 41 Dead, Rescue Operations Called Off by Authorities.

At least 2 Dead, More Victims Trapped as Building Collapses in Dera Bassi in Punjab:

Punjab: A building collapsed in Dera Bassi of Mohali district today. NDRF is present at the spot, rescue operation is underway. DG NDRF tweets, "Two reported dead. More victims trapped." pic.twitter.com/Gzd2ydbacm — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

The rescue operations for building collapse in Bhiwandi incident have been called off at 11.45 am by NDRF today. As per reports, this is the third-worst building collapse in the past seven years in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).