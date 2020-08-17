New Delhi, August 17: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa over the next few days, especially on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that extremely heavy downpour is likely over Ghat areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat on August 17, 2020. The IMD further added saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal during the next 4-5 days.

RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD said that Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana will receive increased rainfall in the next two days. In the weather update, the IMD said a low pressure area lies over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken during next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a fresh low pressure area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 19, which is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours. Monsoon 2020: Normal Rainfall Predicted in India, 100% of Long Period Average, Says Govt.

The weather agency further said that the monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position. Its is very likely to be active and near normal /south of its normal position during next 4-5 days. "Very heavy falls very likely over northwest India including Western Himalayan region till August 20, 2020 and decrease thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls likely over East Rajasthan on August 18 and 19 and over Uttarakhand on August 18", the IMD added.

