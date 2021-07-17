New Delhi, July 17: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra and Goa over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast. In its all-India weather forecast, the IMD said that very heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region in Maharashtra, Goa, and the Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra till July 19. Moreover, parts of Karnataka and Kerala will also see an increase in rainfall activity during the same period.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 18 and 19, and over Coastal Karnataka on July 17, 2021", the IMD said in its weather forecast. Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in North India, the IMD forecast said that the rainfall activity is very likely to increase with very heavy rainfall over Western Himalayan Region. Monsoon 2021 Forecast For North India: Rainfall Activity to Increase Over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Other Parts till July 20.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Delhi on July 18, over Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh from July 18 to 20 and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to 20. Moreover, extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttar Pradesh on July 18, Jammu division on July 19, and Uttarakhand till July 19. The IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till July 19 and a decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).