New Delhi, September 14: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry and parts of South India during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its latest all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that rainfall activity is likely to continue over Peninsular India during the next five days. In the wake of the current weather conditions, heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during the next 24 hours. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu And Parts of South India Brace for Heavy Rainfall Till September 14.

Giving details about the status of monsoon in parts of India, the IMD said that several states in North India would experience heavy rainfall from Thursday, September 16. "Increase in rainfall over parts of plains of northwest India with fresh spell of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from September 16", the IMD said.

The IMD said that widespread rainfall with very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh during the next 3-4 days and north Madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely over north Konkan, Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next 24 hours. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls with isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Gujarat state and West Madhya Pradesh on September 15", the IMD said.

The IMD said that a deep depression lies over Odisha adjoining north Chhattisgarh which is very likely to continue to move west northwestwards across north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a 'Depression' during the next six hours. Due to this, rainfall is very likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days and north Madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).