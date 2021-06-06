New Delhi, June 6: Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea including some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, and entire northeastern states of India. Meanwhile, the west coast of India is set to experience heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning on Sunday. The Southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on June 3 as against the normal date of June 1. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy rainfall are expected to lash Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and most parts of West Bengal and Sikkim today, June 6. 2021. Moreover, Due to the strengthening of southwesterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal, widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Northeastern states and adjoining East India during the next 4-5 days. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: From Goa, Maharashtra to Karnataka, Here's When Monsoon Is Expected In These States.

Giving details about the rainfall activity, the IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 6-8; over Assam, Meghalaya & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on June 8 and 9; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 6-7; over Odisha on June 8 & 9 and over Gangetic West Bengal on June 10.

The IMD said that under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from north Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast, scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over parts of south peninsular India and West coast with isolated heavy rainfall today, June 6, 2021. The western coast of India is located along the west coast of India. It is located between Kerala and Gujarat and extends from the Arabian Sea to the Western Ghats.

